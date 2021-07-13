Pricing | DailyUI 030

Hey! How are you doing? It's already day 30 of the DailyUI challenge and it's been pretty fun I have to say. Today's challenge is Pricing. So I made a little pricing table for transport in Tokyo.

It's really simple. It has three different ticket options with their buy button. I had a really hard time thinking about what and how should I make this one, I think it has been one of the most difficult ones, but it came out. What do you think about it? I think it can be improved a lot. What would you change? #DailyUI