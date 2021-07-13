Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

Pricing | DailyUI 030

Pricing | DailyUI 030 dailyui challenge pricing tokyo travel table graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Hey! How are you doing? It's already day 30 of the DailyUI challenge and it's been pretty fun I have to say. Today's challenge is Pricing. So I made a little pricing table for transport in Tokyo.

It's really simple. It has three different ticket options with their buy button. I had a really hard time thinking about what and how should I make this one, I think it has been one of the most difficult ones, but it came out. What do you think about it? I think it can be improved a lot. What would you change? #DailyUI

