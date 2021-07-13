API-First Marketing

Coming soon...

A marketing tool to make the lives of marketers easier.

Problem Statement

Businesses lose 20 - 40% of their customers every year. 67% of this is due to neglect. Whether it’s applications, ecommerce sites, or restaurants, these companies struggle to create a platform to help them take care of their customers. They lack the ability to personalize promotions to what the customers want. Current systems don’t allow for the flexibility to build campaigns and test without having to consult their IT/Development team.

Solution

An API-first campaign management platform that can be plugged into any third-party provider (e.g. Shopify, Mailchimp, Applications). The solution is conditional and operator centered which creates the flexibility for marketers to try out sophisticated campaigns on a easy to use user interface.

_________

ROLE

Design System, UXUI Design,

Prototyping

TIME

3 Month

TASK

Design a feature Backoffice

TOOLS

Figma, iPad