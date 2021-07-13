API-First Marketing

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A marketing tool to make the lives of marketers easier.
Problem Statement
Businesses lose 20 - 40% of their customers every year. 67% of this is due to neglect. Whether it’s applications, ecommerce sites, or restaurants, these companies struggle to create a platform to help them take care of their customers. They lack the ability to personalize promotions to what the customers want. Current systems don’t allow for the flexibility to build campaigns and test without having to consult their IT/Development team.
Solution
An API-first campaign management platform that can be plugged into any third-party provider (e.g. Shopify, Mailchimp, Applications). The solution is conditional and operator centered which creates the flexibility for marketers to try out sophisticated campaigns on a easy to use user interface.
_________
ROLE
Design System, UXUI Design,
Prototyping
TIME
3 Month
TASK
Design a feature Backoffice
TOOLS
Figma, iPad