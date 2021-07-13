CRM - Webapp

Coming soon...

Problem Statement

While we have a complex and powerful back office in the making, we’re missing the front end of the platform to make it all come together. Businesses are looking for their own loyalty program software so that they can engage their customers in the custom programs since not all businesses can afford to have one.

Solution

A CRM web application that is connected to Line’s LIFF app. Since majority of businesses in Thailand use line for communicating with their customers, we decided to build a CRM that utilises LINE’s official account that majority of businesses use in Thailand.

_________

ROLE

Research, Design System, Wireframe,

UXUI Design, Prototyping

TIME

3 Month

TASK

Design a CRM that connects to the API- First Backoffice.

TOOLS

Figma, iPad