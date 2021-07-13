CRM - Webapp

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Problem Statement
While we have a complex and powerful back office in the making, we’re missing the front end of the platform to make it all come together. Businesses are looking for their own loyalty program software so that they can engage their customers in the custom programs since not all businesses can afford to have one.
Solution
A CRM web application that is connected to Line’s LIFF app. Since majority of businesses in Thailand use line for communicating with their customers, we decided to build a CRM that utilises LINE’s official account that majority of businesses use in Thailand.
_________
ROLE
Research, Design System, Wireframe,
UXUI Design, Prototyping
TIME
3 Month
TASK
Design a CRM that connects to the API- First Backoffice.
TOOLS
Figma, iPad