Point of Sale App (POS System) - Cashier

Point of Sale App (POS System) - Cashier design ux cashier pos ui
CHALLANGE
Create concept of a POS (promotions)

ROLE
Research, Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping

TIME
2 Month

TASK
Design POS System

TOOLS
Figma, Android on iMin Hardware

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
