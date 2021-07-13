Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee

2021 Refuge Outdoor Festival

Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
2021 Refuge Outdoor Festival
2021 Refuge Outdoor Festival branding logo icon design digital art illustration
Golden Bricks Events commissioned me to create a series of logos, graphics, and templates for their Refuge Outdoor Festival for the summer. I was inspired by the bright colors of the summer. Since this festival was both online and in-person I wanted to take both elements and blend them together for an eyecatching graphic.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
cartoonist, artist, and designer

