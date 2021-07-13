🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Welcome to my recent design — a cryptocurrency banking app 🤟
The first screen shows your cards with the current balance and the assets of all cryptocurrencies on the account and the last transactions.
The second screen shows a cryptocurrency chart, its activity and price in currency.
Banking app combines a crypto wallet and a banking service, which allows you to pay with cryptocurrency directly from the app as a regular currency 😎