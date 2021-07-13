Vasilina

Banking App

Vasilina
Vasilina
  • Save
Banking App investment app investing trading app crypto wallet wallet cryptocurrency finance app fintech app fintech finance mobile ux ui app design
Download color palette

Welcome to my recent design — a cryptocurrency banking app 🤟

The first screen shows your cards with the current balance and the assets of all cryptocurrencies on the account and the last transactions.
The second screen shows a cryptocurrency chart, its activity and price in currency.

Banking app combines a crypto wallet and a banking service, which allows you to pay with cryptocurrency directly from the app as a regular currency 😎

Vasilina
Vasilina

More by Vasilina

View profile
    • Like