Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pimtee.y

Company Website - Clexpert

Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y
  • Save
Company Website - Clexpert product responsive website company branding design ui ux
Download color palette

Responsive design
Coming soon...(2021)
________
ROLE
UXUI Design

TIME
2 Week

TASK
Design Website, Prototype

TOOLS
Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y

More by Pimtee.y

View profile
    • Like