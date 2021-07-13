Resume Templates

CV Resume Pastel

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
CV Resume Pastel branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui logo illustration design resume template resume design cv design cover letter resume cv template clean pastel resume pastel
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

This is a Pastel CV and Resume Template for your job application. Easy to edit, a lot of file to use. Make your CV and Resume more awesome, better than the other. Everything you need are inside the package.

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like