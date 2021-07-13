Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Wallet Application - LaoPay

E-Wallet Application - LaoPay shopping ewallet payment app design ui ux
Case study (2019)
The first e-wallet mobile application in Laos,

Working capital and platform development (E-wallet mobile application, Online payment gateway, Intermational remittance, Micro Loan, Online Lottery, Global Marketplace)
ROLE
UXUI Design

TIME
1 Month

TASK
Users Research, Reference & Statistic UXUI Design, Presentation

TOOLS
Sketch, Adobe XD

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
