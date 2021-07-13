Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
“How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy”

“How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” 3d character 3d illustration colorful wooden toys building blocks illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
🔥NEW IN🔥The sequel of the children’s digital book “How to buy, assemble, and set up a Daddy” I illustrated a while ago is here! 👉Brace yourselves for a revamped and super funny “How to buy, assemble and set up a Mommy” version! [🔗Link to check the whole project]

👋 Hi! I'm a freelance illustrator. Colorful/Geometric
