Minimalist website for a Jewish Cultural High School

Minimalist website for a Jewish Cultural High School education website online courses online school web design college website high school website students branding color e-learning education school website logo modern design graphic design website design uidesign dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbble adobe photoshop
Hello Community!

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here is my Image Banner shot of a Jewish Cultural High School website from a project that I've done recently. This website designed for the first ever Jewish High School which provides student to study inside of a co-working space.

I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedback's!

Thank you! ❤️

I am always open for new projects!
✉️ hasanaskari98@gmail.com

