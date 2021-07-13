Minimalist website for a Jewish Cultural High School

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Community!
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here is my Image Banner shot of a Jewish Cultural High School website from a project that I've done recently. This website designed for the first ever Jewish High School which provides student to study inside of a co-working space.
I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedback's!
Thank you! ❤️
I am always open for new projects!
✉️ hasanaskari98@gmail.com