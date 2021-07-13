Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fugu

Branding #3

Fugu
Fugu
  • Save
Branding #3 logo graphic design branding animation 3d design
Branding #3 logo graphic design branding animation 3d design
Branding #3 logo graphic design branding animation 3d design
Download color palette
  1. TarjetaMockUp_DB.mp4
  2. Tarjetas_DB.png
  3. Editorial_Dribbble_A_v1.jpg
  4. FuguBrand_Editorial_DB.png

We’ve been working on giving Fugu an identity that is capable of projecting all the brand aspirations.

Discover the full graphic identity at byfugu.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Fugu
Fugu
4D Integrated Creative Agency.

More by Fugu

View profile
    • Like