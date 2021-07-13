Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Big Win Animation for the slot game "Crazy Monkeys"

In this video you can get acquainted with the Crazy Monkeys slot.

Here you can see the initial screen with the name of the slot, the game reel and the process of changing symbols on it, and a congratulatory screen.

See how the details convey the jungle atmosphere! The slot has a lot of greenery, large tropical leaves, and vines hang everywhere.

And as you know, monkeys adore cleverly climbing vines from tree to tree. In addition to monkeys, there are other characters - bright parrots who congratulate the players on their victory.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/crazy-monkeys/

