Big Win Animation for the slot game "Crazy Monkeys"

In this video you can get acquainted with the Crazy Monkeys slot.
⠀
Here you can see the initial screen with the name of the slot, the game reel and the process of changing symbols on it, and a congratulatory screen.
⠀
See how the details convey the jungle atmosphere! The slot has a lot of greenery, large tropical leaves, and vines hang everywhere.
⠀
And as you know, monkeys adore cleverly climbing vines from tree to tree. In addition to monkeys, there are other characters - bright parrots who congratulate the players on their victory.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/crazy-monkeys/
