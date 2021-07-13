Dana

CHOCOLIT LOGO

Dana
Dana
  • Save
CHOCOLIT LOGO socialmedia art packaging chocolate lit food luxury illustration design identity adobe concept luxury brand gold 3d logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Introducing the new chocolate brand "Chocolit" logo.
It is a festival of fruits and nuts in a chocolate bar!
Can't wait for your comments :)

Dana
Dana

More by Dana

View profile
    • Like