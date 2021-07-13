Ethan Marcotte coined the term "responsive web design" (RWD)—and defined it as fluid grid, flexible images, and media queries—in a May 2010 article in A List Apart. He went on to describe the theory and practice of responsive web design in his 2011 book Responsive Web Design.

Marcotte has performed work for clients like New York Magazine, the Sundance Film Festival, People Magazine, The Today Show, and Google. He was one of the lead designers behind The Boston Globe’s award-winning launch, which was notable for being the first large-scale responsive website.

In 2011, Marcotte co-founded Editorially, a startup that built a collaborative writing and editing platform. More recently, he co-founded Autogram with Karen McGrane and Jeff Eaton, where they work on big, tangly problems involving content management and design systems.

Marcotte is well known for his writings:

Responsive Design: Patterns and Principles (2015).

Responsive Web Design (2011).