Fixing the cloud.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In design I've always strived to add little, organic delights– like mini animations in web pages, characters that make you smile, and in motion graphics... building objects in and out, creating very human flows. I've just started playing around in Blender and _love_ what is able to be accomplished. Adding a stylized third dimension really amps up the feeling of a scene and pulls you in. In scenes like this... you may even want to squish and hug the adorable objects.