Fixing the cloud.

In design I've always strived to add little, organic delights– like mini animations in web pages, characters that make you smile, and in motion graphics... building objects in and out, creating very human flows. I've just started playing around in Blender and _love_ what is able to be accomplished. Adding a stylized third dimension really amps up the feeling of a scene and pulls you in. In scenes like this... you may even want to squish and hug the adorable objects.