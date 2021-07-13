Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retro Room 90s 80s retrogames syntwave retro lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Let me take you on a trip to the recent past, where pixels were large, computers beige and synths and guitars played in unison, while you grinded your way through Zelda and slain Orcs in the original Warcraft. What retro game would you play right now?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53640342

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
