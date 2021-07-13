Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 5/365 design challenge. Today I learn to incorporate multiple plugins from figma community. It's fascinating that there are so many people contributing. Today theme is calculator, but I made it into a budget tracker. The color choice today is monochrome color, will try dark mode someday
If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!
Prompt: Budget goal and budget tracker, DailyUI Calculator #004
Typeface: Montserrat & Lora