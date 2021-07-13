Day 5/365 design challenge. Today I learn to incorporate multiple plugins from figma community. It's fascinating that there are so many people contributing. Today theme is calculator, but I made it into a budget tracker. The color choice today is monochrome color, will try dark mode someday

If you feel like leaving a constructive criticism, that are very much appreciated!

Prompt: Budget goal and budget tracker, DailyUI Calculator #004

Typeface: Montserrat & Lora