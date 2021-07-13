Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forest Scene / Environment pt.1

Forest Scene / Environment pt.1 concept art concept artist 3d artist artwork games unreal engine environment art design 3d
This is a project created from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. All textures were created in Quixel Mixer and the assets are customizable, to create variation in the scene.

Here is an overview video of my scene:
https://youtu.be/UFbf4q9btkM

And more detailed shots
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/Po3Aa1

aka Adhauz |User Inteface designer | Ubisoft

