#MobileApp for a Tasklist ( To-do-list)

#MobileApp for a Tasklist ( To-do-list)
Most time we don’t prioritize our daily activities. Then I thought if we have a mobile app that reminds us how our schedule for the day ought to be definitely we can keep to time and do things in other of priority.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
