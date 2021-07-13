Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designer Segun

Custom WordPress Website for PDF Conversion

Custom WordPress Website for PDF Conversion
✅ Helped the client create a PDF converter website for a client

🎁 She wanted a website where she could rank on google
🎁 She also wanted a website where visitors could upload their documents to convert them to PDFs or convert PDFs to other formats
🎁 We also integrated Google Ads onto the website

Within a few weeks, she was earning about $400 a week with her website after getting traffic from facebook groups, etc.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
