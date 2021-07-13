Custom WordPress Website for PDF Conversion

✅ Helped the client create a PDF converter website for a client

🎁 She wanted a website where she could rank on google

🎁 She also wanted a website where visitors could upload their documents to convert them to PDFs or convert PDFs to other formats

🎁 We also integrated Google Ads onto the website

Within a few weeks, she was earning about $400 a week with her website after getting traffic from facebook groups, etc.