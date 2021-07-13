PDF Converter Website made on WordPress

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
✅ Created a PDF converter website for a client
🎁 She wanted a website where she could rank on google
🎁 She also wanted a website where visitors could upload their documents to convert them to PDFs or convert PDFs to other formats
🎁 We also integrated Google Ads onto the website
Within a few weeks, she was earning about $400 a week with her website after getting traffic from facebook groups, etc.