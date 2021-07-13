Eva Sánchez Clemente

Point of Reference Website.

A lot has happened these last few months, many changes, a real rollercoaster.... Besides, I've been evolving in several projects (as the good workaholic I am) that I'm looking forward to show and share with you ✨

But for now, I'll show you the website that I've proudly made again with my dear developer Alba for POR, a studio from Madrid that combines graphic design and architecture. The responsive website was created with a very clean approach focused on the projects: a drop-down menu, always in sight, where you can find all their work, from identity to temporary architecture and signage.

🌐You can visit the website at Point of reference

👩🏻‍💻Alba Villamila development

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
