Beach, Juice and You

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone! 🌞
This is my exploration of 3D Illustration for this summer 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝, 𝙅𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙔𝙤𝙪. I miss the beach vibe, with fresh orang juice, and you with me😍 lol. I hope this pandemic will pass soon and we can enjoyed the Summer day like before 🌊
What do you think? Let me know on the comment section 💬
Wanna work together?
✉️: favdims@gmail.com