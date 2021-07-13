Beach, Juice and You

Hello Everyone! 🌞

This is my exploration of 3D Illustration for this summer 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝, 𝙅𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙔𝙤𝙪. I miss the beach vibe, with fresh orang juice, and you with me😍 lol. I hope this pandemic will pass soon and we can enjoyed the Summer day like before 🌊

What do you think? Let me know on the comment section 💬

Wanna work together?

✉️: favdims@gmail.com