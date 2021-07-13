Favian Dimas

Beach, Juice and You

Beach, Juice and You graphic design animation 3dcharacter characterdesign character blue motion graphics 3d design summer beach ui illustration design clean blender3d 3dillustration 3d art 3d animation 3d
Hello Everyone! 🌞
This is my exploration of 3D Illustration for this summer 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝, 𝙅𝙪𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙔𝙤𝙪. I miss the beach vibe, with fresh orang juice, and you with me😍 lol. I hope this pandemic will pass soon and we can enjoyed the Summer day like before 🌊

What do you think? Let me know on the comment section 💬

Wanna work together?
✉️: favdims@gmail.com

