Beach, Juice and You

Hello Everyone! 🌞

This is my exploration of 3D Illustration for this summer π˜½π™šπ™–π™˜π™, 𝙠π™ͺπ™žπ™˜π™š 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙔𝙀π™ͺ. I miss the beach vibe, with fresh orang juice, and you with me😍 lol. I hope this pandemic will pass soon and we can enjoyed the Summer day like before 🌊

What do you think? Let me know on the comment section πŸ’¬

Wanna work together?

βœ‰οΈ: favdims@gmail.com