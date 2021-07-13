Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Keisha G Ministries | Logo

Keisha G Ministries | Logo
Logodesign for Keisha G Ministries. Communicating a young and vibrant, powerful feeling. The icon is a combination of a speech bubble and a pictogram of a book (the bible).

