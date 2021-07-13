Website for an Online Collage Gift Store

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Our designers came up with a set of young, vibrant and elegant web pages for Pikaframe.
Pikaframe platform is a complete gift store that lets people frame their collages and get them delivered to the doorstep. Collages in the Phototastic app are available in the app ready to be framed and delivered.