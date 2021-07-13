Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Polina

Linguini

Polina
Polina
  • Save
Linguini foreign languages study languages education adobe illustrator figma typography vector ui ux mobile app illustration design app
Download color palette

Linguini is a mobile app for learning laguages. There are a lot of grammar explanation, dictionary, lessons with appropriate words, theory and exercises. There is all you need for learning foreign languages.

Polina
Polina

More by Polina

View profile
    • Like