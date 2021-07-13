VaccineLanka is a mobile application developed for the Department of Health in Sri lanka to help users register to receive COVID-19 vaccination in the region of Colombo giving the users the ability to track and manage their vaccination doses, locate the nearest vaccination centers and book an appointment, notifying the user of positive cases nearby, and allow the user to update their personal details on medical affairs and their health status.

Prototype designed and created within 24 hours for a competition.

