VaccineLanka illustration mobile app design 24 hours figma design uiux mobile ui srilanka vaccine covid19 logo ui
VaccineLanka is a mobile application developed for the Department of Health in Sri lanka to help users register to receive COVID-19 vaccination in the region of Colombo giving the users the ability to track and manage their vaccination doses, locate the nearest vaccination centers and book an appointment, notifying the user of positive cases nearby, and allow the user to update their personal details on medical affairs and their health status.

Prototype designed and created within 24 hours for a competition.

Check out the full project available on my behance profile: behance.net/hammadh

