Phototastic Collage Maker App for Android

Presenting the Phototastic Android app — a widely downloaded collage-making app that lets you create beautiful collages in no time.
Make use of hundreds of pre-designed templates, layouts, backgrounds, fonts, stickers and frames to design splendid collages for every occasion or theme.
Download Phototastic on Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thumbmunkeys.phototastic_collage