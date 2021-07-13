Smart Watch App | Home

Heyy 😊

We created this smart watch app as part of an educational project. The challenge was to modernize and design the app linked to the Tambour Horizon watch from Louis Vuitton.

On the left is the main dashboard, where the user can see the main settings active for his watch and access different features. We chose to offer him shortcuts custom for his regular actions to simplify his experience, like setting a 'do not disturb' mode. On the right screen, the user can create his own watch display. For this smart watch, the target is very attentive to style and sophistication so we strategically offer a lot of customization for the watch settings and display in order to make it a more personal and distinctive object.

