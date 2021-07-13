3D Illustrations Placeholders

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
There are plenty of scenarios where we need illustrations at Voodoo. To respond to this, we started to work on a set of branded illustrations, that could work in different occasions. The rule is to never create "one-shot" illustrations, but more generic ones that could be reused in different contexts (ads, slide decks, apps, ...).
Here are the first 3 ones, first shot of a potentially endless serie! 🛸
