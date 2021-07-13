Tom Souverain
Voodoo

3D Illustrations Placeholders

3D Illustrations Placeholders
There are plenty of scenarios where we need illustrations at Voodoo. To respond to this, we started to work on a set of branded illustrations, that could work in different occasions. The rule is to never create "one-shot" illustrations, but more generic ones that could be reused in different contexts (ads, slide decks, apps, ...).

Here are the first 3 ones, first shot of a potentially endless serie! 🛸

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Entertain the world.

