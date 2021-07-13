Landing page animation

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Havu is an upcoming social climate action platform, The basic idea is users "pledge" to do some small but measurably impactful change in their life. Havu uses the money collected to fund reputable climate action organizations. This leads to a kind of multiplication effect - your own actions have a small impact, and the support you gather amplifies that.

They wanted to have an animation on the hero section which would kind of summarize the core message.

Tool: Figma, After Effects, Lottie and Bodymovin

Available for new project, got an awesome project? please email restup@jonathankadima.design

