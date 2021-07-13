Landing page animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Havu is an upcoming social climate action platform, The basic idea is users "pledge" to do some small but measurably impactful change in their life. Havu uses the money collected to fund reputable climate action organizations. This leads to a kind of multiplication effect - your own actions have a small impact, and the support you gather amplifies that.
They wanted to have an animation on the hero section which would kind of summarize the core message.
Tool: Figma, After Effects, Lottie and Bodymovin
