Payment Application Exploration Design

Hi, everybody!
As designers, we believe that we're all driven by a mutual goal – to better our lives and the standard of living in our community.
The pandemic has certainly had an effect on all of us, but as it turned out, going contactless was a little difficult for people who exchanged cash and spare change. While UPI applications were developed, payment and wallet applications left a lot to be desired, leading our team to throw together a quick, exploratory design for a wallet application.
Do let us know what you think in the comments!