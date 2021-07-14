Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordan Hughes

himalayas.app — filtering 2.0 🏔

himalayas.app — filtering 2.0 🏔 webflow search field searchbar search variants brand identity clean ui remote jobs linkedin job board jobs filter menus design system dropdowns tailwind minimal filters filtering ui
  1. Search and filtering 01.jpg
  2. Search and filtering 02.jpg
  3. Search and filtering 04.jpg

Really excited for the next phase of Himalayas.

We've started exploring ideas for improving the filtering experience — let us know what you think!

We couldn't find a remote job platform that we loved, so we're building one. Himalayas is our love letter to remote work.

dribbble | twitter | webflow | instagram | linkedin | website

