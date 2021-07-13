A Tribute To 15 August National Mourning Day

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
On the occasion of National Mourning Day, paying special tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the OVC "Mujib Tomay Kotha Dilam" created by the Power Department of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
Dhaka Web TV
YouTube Link:- https://youtu.be/3vMlZ31E_oA
Script & Direction:- Gazi Faruque Unkle 🥰
Cover Designed by- Designer Dollar 👽
Story, Script & Direction : Gazi Faruque
Cast : Riaz Ahmed, Shahnoor, Gazi Faruque & Sanjid khan
D.O.P : A.R. Alam
Drone : Shajahan Shamim
Edit : Israfil Bablu
A.D: Jinat Tamanna, Sujan Mridha, Fahim Zaman
Colour: H.M Sohel
Music: Shishir Rahman
Voice Over: Gazi Faruque
Dubbing Studio: Rhythm Plus dot com
Sound Recordist: Md Rayhan
Still Photographer: Ali Akbor Sagor
Cover Design: Kazi Faiz Ahmed
Special Acknowledgment
Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB - Advisor to the Prime Minister
NASRUL HAMID M.P - Hon’able State Minister
Dr. Sultan Ahmed - Secretary – Power cell
Mohammad Hossain, Director General-Power Cell
Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources.
Thanks To
Gazi Abdus Salam
Surasree
Omar Al Faruk