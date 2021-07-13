Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

A Tribute To 15 August National Mourning Day

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, paying special tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the OVC "Mujib Tomay Kotha Dilam" created by the Power Department of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
Dhaka Web TV

YouTube Link:- https://youtu.be/3vMlZ31E_oA

Script & Direction:- Gazi Faruque Unkle 🥰

Cover Designed by- Designer Dollar 👽

Story, Script & Direction : Gazi Faruque

Cast : Riaz Ahmed, Shahnoor, Gazi Faruque & Sanjid khan

D.O.P : A.R. Alam

Drone : Shajahan Shamim

Edit : Israfil Bablu

A.D: Jinat Tamanna, Sujan Mridha, Fahim Zaman

Colour: H.M Sohel

Music: Shishir Rahman

Voice Over: Gazi Faruque

Dubbing Studio: Rhythm Plus dot com

Sound Recordist: Md Rayhan

Still Photographer: Ali Akbor Sagor

Cover Design: Kazi Faiz Ahmed

Special Acknowledgment

Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB - Advisor to the Prime Minister

NASRUL HAMID M.P - Hon’able State Minister

Dr. Sultan Ahmed - Secretary – Power cell

Mohammad Hossain, Director General-Power Cell

Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources.

Thanks To
Gazi Abdus Salam
Surasree
Omar Al Faruk

