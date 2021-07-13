This case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122249619/Maikubi-Yokai

Maikubi Yokai 3 model: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/maikubi-yokai-0b4e7ab4aacb4776ad7f28fe5a996488

Our profile on Behance: https://www.behance.net/angelsit