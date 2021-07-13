Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Powerpuff girl - Blossom texture grain baby pink character cartoon blossom pink adobe graphic design adobe illustration vector illustration design
Heya Dribbblers ! I created this cartoon character using Adobe Illustrator. Any suggestions ,likes or comment would be highly appreciated . I thought of trying something else by adding grain effect to the texture. Do let me know what you guys think about it.

For more such Designs, you can check out my personal profile :
https://richabanka.webflow.io/

Thanks for passing by ! :)

