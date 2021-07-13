Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erica Olavario

Integrated Art - Film Page

Integrated Art - Film Page minimalist ux design ui design framework cinephile film enthusiast movie integrated art art filmmaking film landing page homepage web page web design web ux ui
Hey guys. I'm a cinephile/film enthusiast, or perhaps storytelling in general, and got inspired to create a mock up web design that is inspired by it. I'm still exploring but wanted to share this. cheers!

Credits:
photo created by frimufilms - www.freepik.com

