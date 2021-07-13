🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Lindau is a town situated on Lake Constance with its very beautiful historic old town situated on an island in the lake. Lindau is famous for its beautiful gardens and architecture. Popular sights are the harbour with a lighthouse and a Bavarian Lion sculpture, and the beautifully decorated town hall.
Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.