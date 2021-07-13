Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
fEuzion Football Team App

This is a mobile application designed to help and track the potential of football players to succeed and make it to the football industry. This app is designed for football clubs, Sunday league team and individuals who wants to track their performance and monitor their progress, they will be given the score on their inputs

