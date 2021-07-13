fEuzion Football Team App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello dribbblers!
This is a mobile application designed to help and track the potential of football players to succeed and make it to the football industry. This app is designed for football clubs, Sunday league team and individuals who wants to track their performance and monitor their progress, they will be given the score on their inputs
