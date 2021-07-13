fEuzion Football Team App

Hello dribbblers!

This is a mobile application designed to help and track the potential of football players to succeed and make it to the football industry. This app is designed for football clubs, Sunday league team and individuals who wants to track their performance and monitor their progress, they will be given the score on their inputs

Hit "L" if you like it.

Wanna work together?

contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on

Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Uplabs