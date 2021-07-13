Daniel Carrino

Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding)

Daniel Carrino
Daniel Carrino
  • Save
Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding) responsive design mobile journey library graphic graphic design ui modern sleek skills learning video e-learning elearning course design responsive website education ellipsis
Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding) responsive design mobile journey library graphic graphic design ui modern sleek skills learning video e-learning elearning course design responsive website education ellipsis
Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding) responsive design mobile journey library graphic graphic design ui modern sleek skills learning video e-learning elearning course design responsive website education ellipsis
Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding) responsive design mobile journey library graphic graphic design ui modern sleek skills learning video e-learning elearning course design responsive website education ellipsis
Ellipsis (Responsive Web Design & Branding) responsive design mobile journey library graphic graphic design ui modern sleek skills learning video e-learning elearning course design responsive website education ellipsis
Download color palette
  1. 1. Ellipsis Mock-up.png
  2. 3. Placeit Ellipsis Mock-up.png
  3. 2. Ellipsis Mockup.png
  4. 5. My Learning Journey.png
  5. 6. Ellipsis Mobile.png

I love online learning and was inspired by sites like LinkedIn and Coursera when designing this responsive e-learning website. I named it Ellipsis...because there's always more to learn.

Daniel Carrino
Daniel Carrino
All my designs are 100% organic & served laptop-to-eyeball.

More by Daniel Carrino

View profile
    • Like