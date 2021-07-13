Daniel Carrino

Barkeep (Mobile App Design)

Daniel Carrino
Daniel Carrino
  • Save
Barkeep (Mobile App Design) ubereats postmastes doordash order ordering liquor amazonfresh amazon drizly branding logo design pos ecommerce purchasing sleek alcohol app barkeep bar
Barkeep (Mobile App Design) ubereats postmastes doordash order ordering liquor amazonfresh amazon drizly branding logo design pos ecommerce purchasing sleek alcohol app barkeep bar
Barkeep (Mobile App Design) ubereats postmastes doordash order ordering liquor amazonfresh amazon drizly branding logo design pos ecommerce purchasing sleek alcohol app barkeep bar
Download color palette
  1. 1. Barkeep Mock-up.png
  2. 3. Barkeep Dribbble Shot@2x.png
  3. 2. Barkeep Mock-up Header Image.png

30 surveys and 2.5 hours of interviewing went into this product - an alcohol purchasing app that allows you to keep track of what you've got stocked at home, as well as order ONLY the ingredients you need to make your favorite cocktail. Introducing...Barkeep.

Daniel Carrino
Daniel Carrino
All my designs are 100% organic & served laptop-to-eyeball.

More by Daniel Carrino

View profile
    • Like