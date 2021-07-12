Daniel Carrino

HealthPartners (Unsolicited Mobile App Redesign)

HealthPartners (Unsolicited Mobile App Redesign) user-centered design account clinic sick doctor mobile app redesign mobile app design ux ui insurance app health insurance health app healthcare app healthcare insurance app partners health healthpartners
Download color palette
  1. 0. HealthPartners Mock-up.png
  2. 1. Main Pages.png
  3. 2. Appointment Portal.png
  4. 3. Settings, Inbox, Notifications.png
  5. 4. Send Message.png
  6. 5. Tests, Appts, and Prescriptions.png
  7. 6. Placeit HP Mock-Up.png

When I started preparing my professional UX portfolio, I decided I'd take a shot at redesigning my previous employer's mobile app (HealthPartners). These shots were developed after 40+ rounds of user testing, so it's safe to say they were made with love (if not blood, sweat, and tears).

All my designs are 100% organic & served laptop-to-eyeball.

