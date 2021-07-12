Veronica Sonya Souissay

Orami Mobile App orami shopping baby mom app mobile design ux ui
Hi everyone!
Orami is the complete site for shopping related baby and moms equipment, join in community and many articles about parenting.

I redesign the interface of Orami mobile app to be user friendly. I make intuitive solutions for easier experience and navigation.
Check it out. Hope you like it!

Feel free to give any feedback :)

