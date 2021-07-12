Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
REALITY LOGO & UI Design

REALITY LOGO & UI Design
  1. reality.jpg
  2. reality2.jpg

Inspired by the Zen monk Sengai's calligraphy, which combines a circle (the universe), a triangle (a captive mind), and a square (a captive mind), REALITY created the symbol as a service to liberate oneself beyond reality and virtual reality to the infinite universe of the Internet.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
