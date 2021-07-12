Blossom David Ohaeri

Luce Mobile Interface Design

Luce Mobile Interface Design user research user experience interface design fashion fashion app brand idenity figma uiux ui branding
User Interface design for Luce, a fashion outlet brand. A practice project which I undertook during my sidehustle internship project. All wireframing and design done in Figma. As a newbie to UI/UX I found it quite interesting working on this project, the thought process and ideation, the case studies and so on. I enjoyed every bit of it. Say Hello to my first interface design.

