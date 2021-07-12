Luce Mobile Interface Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
User Interface design for Luce, a fashion outlet brand. A practice project which I undertook during my sidehustle internship project. All wireframing and design done in Figma. As a newbie to UI/UX I found it quite interesting working on this project, the thought process and ideation, the case studies and so on. I enjoyed every bit of it. Say Hello to my first interface design.