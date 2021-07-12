Diana Terry

Small Shift, Big Impact Campaign

Mini illustrations! Part of a campaign focused on the impact of switching to biodiesel, these guys incorporate Chicago monuments, suburban industries, and good fun. Who doesn't love a dog next to a fire hydrant?

To view the full campaign, check out https://smallshiftbigimpact.com

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
