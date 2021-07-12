Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosie Way

Drink water reminder desktop widget app

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Hire Me
  • Save
Drink water reminder desktop widget app toggle wellbeing wellness healthy water premierepro xd adobexd rapidprototype prototype voiceui animation interaction ui ux apple os widget desktop
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble #12-1.mp4
  2. Dribbble #12.png

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a concept design for people who spend a great time working in front of screens. As we know, human bodies are composed of over 70% of water. Drink enough water is essential to all of us!

This smart widget can be our great companion to remind ourselves of drinking water. Especially when we have been working all day in front of our computers without stopping for a sec 🥲

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

R

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rosie Way

View profile
    • Like