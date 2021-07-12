Drink water reminder desktop widget app

Hi there 👋🏼

This is a concept design for people who spend a great time working in front of screens. As we know, human bodies are composed of over 70% of water. Drink enough water is essential to all of us!

This smart widget can be our great companion to remind ourselves of drinking water. Especially when we have been working all day in front of our computers without stopping for a sec 🥲

Hope you enjoy it!

Have a nice day!

