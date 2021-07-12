Dog breed learning app for kids

Hi there 👋🏼

This is a design for Dan and Patricia, who are tech-savvy parents that want to find an animal recognition game app for their 8-year-old Tommy.

My design focuses on creating a micro-interactive swiping feature on the interface to guide Tommy to learn the dog breeds.

This way, Tommy can not only learn the dog breeds and has fun at the same time!

Hope you enjoy it!

Have a nice day!

R