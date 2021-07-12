Dog breed learning app for kids

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Dan and Patricia, who are tech-savvy parents that want to find an animal recognition game app for their 8-year-old Tommy.
My design focuses on creating a micro-interactive swiping feature on the interface to guide Tommy to learn the dog breeds.
This way, Tommy can not only learn the dog breeds and has fun at the same time!
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
R