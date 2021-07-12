Rosie Way

Dog breed learning app for kids

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Hire Me
  • Save
Dog breed learning app for kids swipe kids learning premiere xd adobexd app mobile ui ux animation interaction prototype
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble #8.mp4
  2. Dribbble # 7 BG.png

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Dan and Patricia, who are tech-savvy parents that want to find an animal recognition game app for their 8-year-old Tommy.

My design focuses on creating a micro-interactive swiping feature on the interface to guide Tommy to learn the dog breeds.

This way, Tommy can not only learn the dog breeds and has fun at the same time!

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

R

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rosie Way

View profile
    • Like