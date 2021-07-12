Emalee Roth

Simplica - A San Serif Font with Extras!

Simplica is a unique monoline font with some fantastic extras. It’s great for logos, tags and so much more!
All feedback regarding this typeface is very appreciated. It is available for purchase at: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/simplica/ref/511113/

